Great home in central Gilbert. Walk into large front room with plenty of light. Split floor plan. A view of green belt from the Dining room. Two car garage. Don't forget how close you are to downtown restaurant district of old Gilbert.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 250 W Juniper Ave Unit 85 have any available units?
250 W Juniper Ave Unit 85 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 W Juniper Ave Unit 85 have?
Some of 250 W Juniper Ave Unit 85's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 W Juniper Ave Unit 85 currently offering any rent specials?
250 W Juniper Ave Unit 85 is not currently offering any rent specials.