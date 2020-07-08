All apartments in Gilbert
250 W Juniper Ave Unit 85
Last updated November 19 2019 at 8:44 AM

250 W Juniper Ave Unit 85

250 West Juniper Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

250 West Juniper Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home in central Gilbert. Walk into large front room with plenty of light. Split floor plan. A view of green belt from the Dining room. Two car garage. Don't forget how close you are to downtown restaurant district of old Gilbert.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 W Juniper Ave Unit 85 have any available units?
250 W Juniper Ave Unit 85 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 W Juniper Ave Unit 85 have?
Some of 250 W Juniper Ave Unit 85's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 W Juniper Ave Unit 85 currently offering any rent specials?
250 W Juniper Ave Unit 85 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 W Juniper Ave Unit 85 pet-friendly?
No, 250 W Juniper Ave Unit 85 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 250 W Juniper Ave Unit 85 offer parking?
Yes, 250 W Juniper Ave Unit 85 offers parking.
Does 250 W Juniper Ave Unit 85 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 W Juniper Ave Unit 85 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 W Juniper Ave Unit 85 have a pool?
No, 250 W Juniper Ave Unit 85 does not have a pool.
Does 250 W Juniper Ave Unit 85 have accessible units?
No, 250 W Juniper Ave Unit 85 does not have accessible units.
Does 250 W Juniper Ave Unit 85 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 W Juniper Ave Unit 85 has units with dishwashers.

