All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 245 South Sandstone Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
245 South Sandstone Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

245 South Sandstone Street

245 South Sandstone Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

245 South Sandstone Street, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Val Vista

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 South Sandstone Street have any available units?
245 South Sandstone Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 South Sandstone Street have?
Some of 245 South Sandstone Street's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 South Sandstone Street currently offering any rent specials?
245 South Sandstone Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 South Sandstone Street pet-friendly?
No, 245 South Sandstone Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 245 South Sandstone Street offer parking?
No, 245 South Sandstone Street does not offer parking.
Does 245 South Sandstone Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 South Sandstone Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 South Sandstone Street have a pool?
Yes, 245 South Sandstone Street has a pool.
Does 245 South Sandstone Street have accessible units?
No, 245 South Sandstone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 245 South Sandstone Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 South Sandstone Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College