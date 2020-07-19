Rent Calculator
245 South Sandstone Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
245 South Sandstone Street
245 South Sandstone Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
245 South Sandstone Street, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Val Vista
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 245 South Sandstone Street have any available units?
245 South Sandstone Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Gilbert Rent Report
.
What amenities does 245 South Sandstone Street have?
Some of 245 South Sandstone Street's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 245 South Sandstone Street currently offering any rent specials?
245 South Sandstone Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 South Sandstone Street pet-friendly?
No, 245 South Sandstone Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 245 South Sandstone Street offer parking?
No, 245 South Sandstone Street does not offer parking.
Does 245 South Sandstone Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 South Sandstone Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 South Sandstone Street have a pool?
Yes, 245 South Sandstone Street has a pool.
Does 245 South Sandstone Street have accessible units?
No, 245 South Sandstone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 245 South Sandstone Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 South Sandstone Street has units with dishwashers.
