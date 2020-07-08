All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 240 W JUNIPER Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
240 W JUNIPER Avenue
Last updated May 12 2020 at 6:07 AM

240 W JUNIPER Avenue

240 Juniper Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

240 Juniper Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
volleyball court
UTILITIES (Water/sewer/trash and Electricity covered in rent up to $200 cap) and WiFi are included in this unit! This rare, fully furnished 4 bedroom/3 bathroom, end unit Gilbert condo is in a highly desirable location that is a stone's throw away from historic downtown Gilbert. The main living area has a spacious two story family room with a new, large ceiling fan and a kitchen the features granite countertops and stainless appliances and is fully appointed. The unit also has a two car garage with built-in added storage space. The living room balcony provides outdoor living space and overlooks one of several recreation areas of the complex. It also close to one of the two community pools, a volleyball court, playground and fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 W JUNIPER Avenue have any available units?
240 W JUNIPER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 W JUNIPER Avenue have?
Some of 240 W JUNIPER Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 W JUNIPER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
240 W JUNIPER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 W JUNIPER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 240 W JUNIPER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 240 W JUNIPER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 240 W JUNIPER Avenue offers parking.
Does 240 W JUNIPER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 W JUNIPER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 W JUNIPER Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 240 W JUNIPER Avenue has a pool.
Does 240 W JUNIPER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 240 W JUNIPER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 240 W JUNIPER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 W JUNIPER Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College