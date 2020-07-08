240 W JUNIPER Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage internet access volleyball court

UTILITIES (Water/sewer/trash and Electricity covered in rent up to $200 cap) and WiFi are included in this unit! This rare, fully furnished 4 bedroom/3 bathroom, end unit Gilbert condo is in a highly desirable location that is a stone's throw away from historic downtown Gilbert. The main living area has a spacious two story family room with a new, large ceiling fan and a kitchen the features granite countertops and stainless appliances and is fully appointed. The unit also has a two car garage with built-in added storage space. The living room balcony provides outdoor living space and overlooks one of several recreation areas of the complex. It also close to one of the two community pools, a volleyball court, playground and fitness center.