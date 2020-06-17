All apartments in Gilbert
232 E Merrill Avenue
232 E Merrill Avenue

232 East Merrill Avenue · (844) 874-2669
Location

232 East Merrill Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 232 E Merrill Avenue Gilbert AZ · Avail. now

$1,725

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,172 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 E Merrill Avenue have any available units?
232 E Merrill Avenue has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 232 E Merrill Avenue have?
Some of 232 E Merrill Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 E Merrill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
232 E Merrill Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 E Merrill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 232 E Merrill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 232 E Merrill Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 232 E Merrill Avenue does offer parking.
Does 232 E Merrill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 E Merrill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 E Merrill Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 232 E Merrill Avenue has a pool.
Does 232 E Merrill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 232 E Merrill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 232 E Merrill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 E Merrill Avenue has units with dishwashers.
