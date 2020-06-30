Welcome home! Three bedroom, two bath home in great Gilbert location with two car garage and private pool!Updated kitchen, living room and family room.Private backyard with fenced pool, grass and extended patio area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 230 E TREMAINE Avenue have any available units?
230 E TREMAINE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 E TREMAINE Avenue have?
Some of 230 E TREMAINE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 E TREMAINE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
230 E TREMAINE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.