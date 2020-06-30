All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated March 28 2020 at 4:59 AM

230 E TREMAINE Avenue

230 East Tremaine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

230 East Tremaine Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home! Three bedroom, two bath home in great Gilbert location with two car garage and private pool!Updated kitchen, living room and family room.Private backyard with fenced pool, grass and extended patio area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 E TREMAINE Avenue have any available units?
230 E TREMAINE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 E TREMAINE Avenue have?
Some of 230 E TREMAINE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 E TREMAINE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
230 E TREMAINE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 E TREMAINE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 230 E TREMAINE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 230 E TREMAINE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 230 E TREMAINE Avenue offers parking.
Does 230 E TREMAINE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 E TREMAINE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 E TREMAINE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 230 E TREMAINE Avenue has a pool.
Does 230 E TREMAINE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 230 E TREMAINE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 230 E TREMAINE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 E TREMAINE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

