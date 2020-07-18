2245 South Sabino Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters walk in closets carpet refrigerator

**Summer Special- Tenant Setup/Monthly Admin Fee Waived for Move In by 8/1** Modern Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Gilbert Townhouse Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the Loop 202 Freeway and Beyond! Bright Interior Features a First Floor Master with Double Sinks, Granite Counters, Subway Tile Shower and Walk In Closet Just for Starters. Perfect Mix of Tile and Neutral Carpet Throughout, Great Room Feel Upstairs with Breakfast Nook/Dining Area Just off Open Kitchen with Full Selection of Slate Appliances (Side-by-Side Refrigerator Included), Spacious Living Room with Balcony Exit, Full Hall Bath, Inside Laundry (Stacked Washer/Dryer Almost New but Included As-Is After Warranty) and the list goes on and on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.