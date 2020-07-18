All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated July 18 2020 at 1:02 PM

2245 South Sabino Drive

2245 South Sabino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2245 South Sabino Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Willows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
**Summer Special- Tenant Setup/Monthly Admin Fee Waived for Move In by 8/1** Modern Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Gilbert Townhouse Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the Loop 202 Freeway and Beyond! Bright Interior Features a First Floor Master with Double Sinks, Granite Counters, Subway Tile Shower and Walk In Closet Just for Starters. Perfect Mix of Tile and Neutral Carpet Throughout, Great Room Feel Upstairs with Breakfast Nook/Dining Area Just off Open Kitchen with Full Selection of Slate Appliances (Side-by-Side Refrigerator Included), Spacious Living Room with Balcony Exit, Full Hall Bath, Inside Laundry (Stacked Washer/Dryer Almost New but Included As-Is After Warranty) and the list goes on and on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2245 South Sabino Drive have any available units?
2245 South Sabino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2245 South Sabino Drive have?
Some of 2245 South Sabino Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2245 South Sabino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2245 South Sabino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2245 South Sabino Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2245 South Sabino Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2245 South Sabino Drive offer parking?
No, 2245 South Sabino Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2245 South Sabino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2245 South Sabino Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2245 South Sabino Drive have a pool?
No, 2245 South Sabino Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2245 South Sabino Drive have accessible units?
No, 2245 South Sabino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2245 South Sabino Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2245 South Sabino Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
