Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:34 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2236 S DEERFIELD Lane
2236 South Deerfield Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2236 South Deerfield Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Willows
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Don't wait to view this ''like new'' home because it won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2236 S DEERFIELD Lane have any available units?
2236 S DEERFIELD Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2236 S DEERFIELD Lane have?
Some of 2236 S DEERFIELD Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2236 S DEERFIELD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2236 S DEERFIELD Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2236 S DEERFIELD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2236 S DEERFIELD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 2236 S DEERFIELD Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2236 S DEERFIELD Lane offers parking.
Does 2236 S DEERFIELD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2236 S DEERFIELD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2236 S DEERFIELD Lane have a pool?
No, 2236 S DEERFIELD Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2236 S DEERFIELD Lane have accessible units?
No, 2236 S DEERFIELD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2236 S DEERFIELD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2236 S DEERFIELD Lane has units with dishwashers.
