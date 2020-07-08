2230 East Pinto Drive

Amenities

Spacious and open 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom in Gilbert! Gorgeous kitchen with new countertops, all appliances included and a bay window overlooking the lush front yard. Vaulted ceilings add to the spacious feel of this home. Energy-saving blackout shades in the living room and all bedrooms! The back yard is very private & inviting with lush green grass, mature trees and colorful shrubbery including jasmine, rose bushes, and citrus tree. Large 2-car garage with extra ceiling-mounted storage racks! Top of the line 5-stage reverse osmosis system and commercial grade water softener. Great community, walking distance to elementary and middles schools as well as Gilbert canal bike path network. Close to great food and entertainment including 2 dog parks.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, 2 dogs under 25 lb)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



