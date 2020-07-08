All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 2230 East Pinto Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
2230 East Pinto Drive
Last updated April 30 2020 at 5:24 PM

2230 East Pinto Drive

2230 East Pinto Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2230 East Pinto Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Finley Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
cats allowed
Spacious and open 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom in Gilbert! Gorgeous kitchen with new countertops, all appliances included and a bay window overlooking the lush front yard. Vaulted ceilings add to the spacious feel of this home. Energy-saving blackout shades in the living room and all bedrooms! The back yard is very private & inviting with lush green grass, mature trees and colorful shrubbery including jasmine, rose bushes, and citrus tree. Large 2-car garage with extra ceiling-mounted storage racks! Top of the line 5-stage reverse osmosis system and commercial grade water softener. Great community, walking distance to elementary and middles schools as well as Gilbert canal bike path network. Close to great food and entertainment including 2 dog parks.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, 2 dogs under 25 lb)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 East Pinto Drive have any available units?
2230 East Pinto Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 2230 East Pinto Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2230 East Pinto Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 East Pinto Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2230 East Pinto Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2230 East Pinto Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2230 East Pinto Drive offers parking.
Does 2230 East Pinto Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2230 East Pinto Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 East Pinto Drive have a pool?
No, 2230 East Pinto Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2230 East Pinto Drive have accessible units?
No, 2230 East Pinto Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 East Pinto Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2230 East Pinto Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2230 East Pinto Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2230 East Pinto Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College