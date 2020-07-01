All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated October 26 2019 at 2:58 PM

2174 E NEW BEDFORD Drive

2174 East New Bedford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2174 East New Bedford Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Val Vista Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath home in the heart of Gilbert. Perfect for your growing family. Located in the amazing Val Vista Lakes community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2174 E NEW BEDFORD Drive have any available units?
2174 E NEW BEDFORD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2174 E NEW BEDFORD Drive have?
Some of 2174 E NEW BEDFORD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2174 E NEW BEDFORD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2174 E NEW BEDFORD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2174 E NEW BEDFORD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2174 E NEW BEDFORD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2174 E NEW BEDFORD Drive offer parking?
No, 2174 E NEW BEDFORD Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2174 E NEW BEDFORD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2174 E NEW BEDFORD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2174 E NEW BEDFORD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2174 E NEW BEDFORD Drive has a pool.
Does 2174 E NEW BEDFORD Drive have accessible units?
No, 2174 E NEW BEDFORD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2174 E NEW BEDFORD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2174 E NEW BEDFORD Drive has units with dishwashers.

