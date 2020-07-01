Rent Calculator
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
2174 E NEW BEDFORD Drive
Last updated October 26 2019 at 2:58 PM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2174 E NEW BEDFORD Drive
2174 East New Bedford Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2174 East New Bedford Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Val Vista Lakes
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath home in the heart of Gilbert. Perfect for your growing family. Located in the amazing Val Vista Lakes community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2174 E NEW BEDFORD Drive have any available units?
2174 E NEW BEDFORD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2174 E NEW BEDFORD Drive have?
Some of 2174 E NEW BEDFORD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2174 E NEW BEDFORD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2174 E NEW BEDFORD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2174 E NEW BEDFORD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2174 E NEW BEDFORD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 2174 E NEW BEDFORD Drive offer parking?
No, 2174 E NEW BEDFORD Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2174 E NEW BEDFORD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2174 E NEW BEDFORD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2174 E NEW BEDFORD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2174 E NEW BEDFORD Drive has a pool.
Does 2174 E NEW BEDFORD Drive have accessible units?
No, 2174 E NEW BEDFORD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2174 E NEW BEDFORD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2174 E NEW BEDFORD Drive has units with dishwashers.
