Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
2164 S SOUTHWIND Drive
Last updated November 23 2019 at 11:42 PM

2164 S SOUTHWIND Drive

2164 South Southwind Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2164 South Southwind Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Ashland Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
basketball court
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in desirable Ashland Ranch. Community has many amenities to offer: Park, basketball courts, school, play area and much more. House is freshly painted and in a great shape.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2164 S SOUTHWIND Drive have any available units?
2164 S SOUTHWIND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 2164 S SOUTHWIND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2164 S SOUTHWIND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2164 S SOUTHWIND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2164 S SOUTHWIND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2164 S SOUTHWIND Drive offer parking?
No, 2164 S SOUTHWIND Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2164 S SOUTHWIND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2164 S SOUTHWIND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2164 S SOUTHWIND Drive have a pool?
No, 2164 S SOUTHWIND Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2164 S SOUTHWIND Drive have accessible units?
No, 2164 S SOUTHWIND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2164 S SOUTHWIND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2164 S SOUTHWIND Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2164 S SOUTHWIND Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2164 S SOUTHWIND Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
