2164 South Southwind Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Ashland Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
basketball court
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in desirable Ashland Ranch. Community has many amenities to offer: Park, basketball courts, school, play area and much more. House is freshly painted and in a great shape.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2164 S SOUTHWIND Drive have any available units?
2164 S SOUTHWIND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 2164 S SOUTHWIND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2164 S SOUTHWIND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.