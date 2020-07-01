All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated January 7 2020 at 8:35 AM

2130 E TEMPLE COURT

2130 East Temple Court · No Longer Available
Location

2130 East Temple Court, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cottonwoods Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
wow! absolutely gorgeous single level gilbert 3/2 home with vaulted ceilings, custom tile floors, like new carpet, updated paint, expansive kitchen to living room transition flow, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, cul de sac lot, 2 car garage, spacious over sized back yard, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2130 E TEMPLE COURT have any available units?
2130 E TEMPLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2130 E TEMPLE COURT have?
Some of 2130 E TEMPLE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2130 E TEMPLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2130 E TEMPLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 E TEMPLE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2130 E TEMPLE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 2130 E TEMPLE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2130 E TEMPLE COURT offers parking.
Does 2130 E TEMPLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2130 E TEMPLE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 E TEMPLE COURT have a pool?
No, 2130 E TEMPLE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2130 E TEMPLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 2130 E TEMPLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 E TEMPLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2130 E TEMPLE COURT has units with dishwashers.

