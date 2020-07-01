2130 E TEMPLE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

wow! absolutely gorgeous single level gilbert 3/2 home with vaulted ceilings, custom tile floors, like new carpet, updated paint, expansive kitchen to living room transition flow, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, cul de sac lot, 2 car garage, spacious over sized back yard, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*