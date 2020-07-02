Rent Calculator
2102 E SAN TAN Court
Last updated May 15 2020 at 6:36 AM
2102 E SAN TAN Court
2102 East San Tan Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
2102 East San Tan Court, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cottonwoods Crossing
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Very nice home located adjacent to greenbelt area. Open floor plan with Large front room, Good size kitchen with lots of cupboards and pantry, Split Bedrooms,Inside Laundry. Close to shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2102 E SAN TAN Court have any available units?
2102 E SAN TAN Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2102 E SAN TAN Court have?
Some of 2102 E SAN TAN Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2102 E SAN TAN Court currently offering any rent specials?
2102 E SAN TAN Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 E SAN TAN Court pet-friendly?
No, 2102 E SAN TAN Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 2102 E SAN TAN Court offer parking?
No, 2102 E SAN TAN Court does not offer parking.
Does 2102 E SAN TAN Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2102 E SAN TAN Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 E SAN TAN Court have a pool?
No, 2102 E SAN TAN Court does not have a pool.
Does 2102 E SAN TAN Court have accessible units?
No, 2102 E SAN TAN Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 E SAN TAN Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2102 E SAN TAN Court has units with dishwashers.
