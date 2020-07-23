2055 S Martingale Road

Amenities

No Application Fees! Lyon's Gate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bedroom Gilbert home. Many upgrades including two-tone paint, ceiling fans in each room, upgraded window blinds throughout and tile in all high traffic areas. Kitchen features large island, upgraded cabinets, gas range, stove top microwave, separate pantry, refrigerator and dishwasher. Master suite features walk-in closet with organizer, double sinks and shower. Grass in front and backyards with covered patio in back. Community Pool offers all of the fun with none of the work. Higley School district, closet to the 202 freeway, shopping and restaurants.