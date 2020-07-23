All apartments in Gilbert
2055 S Martingale Road

2055 South Martingale Road · (480) 626-4062
Location

2055 South Martingale Road, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Lyons Gate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1781 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
No Application Fees! Lyon's Gate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bedroom Gilbert home. Many upgrades including two-tone paint, ceiling fans in each room, upgraded window blinds throughout and tile in all high traffic areas. Kitchen features large island, upgraded cabinets, gas range, stove top microwave, separate pantry, refrigerator and dishwasher. Master suite features walk-in closet with organizer, double sinks and shower. Grass in front and backyards with covered patio in back. Community Pool offers all of the fun with none of the work. Higley School district, closet to the 202 freeway, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2055 S Martingale Road have any available units?
2055 S Martingale Road has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2055 S Martingale Road have?
Some of 2055 S Martingale Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2055 S Martingale Road currently offering any rent specials?
2055 S Martingale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2055 S Martingale Road pet-friendly?
No, 2055 S Martingale Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2055 S Martingale Road offer parking?
Yes, 2055 S Martingale Road offers parking.
Does 2055 S Martingale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2055 S Martingale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2055 S Martingale Road have a pool?
Yes, 2055 S Martingale Road has a pool.
Does 2055 S Martingale Road have accessible units?
No, 2055 S Martingale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2055 S Martingale Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2055 S Martingale Road has units with dishwashers.
