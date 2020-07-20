All apartments in Gilbert
2017 E Saratoga St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2017 E Saratoga St

2017 East Saratoga Street · No Longer Available
Location

2017 East Saratoga Street, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Finley Farms South

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2017 E Saratoga St Available 04/16/19 COMING SOON!!! - Super cute 3 bedroom home in Finley Farms. Single story with private pool. Open floor plan, eat in kitchen with all appliances, lots of tile. Beautifully landscaped front and back yard. N/S exposure. Covered patio and 2 car garage. Pool service is included in the rent! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE4751401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 E Saratoga St have any available units?
2017 E Saratoga St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2017 E Saratoga St have?
Some of 2017 E Saratoga St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2017 E Saratoga St currently offering any rent specials?
2017 E Saratoga St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 E Saratoga St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2017 E Saratoga St is pet friendly.
Does 2017 E Saratoga St offer parking?
Yes, 2017 E Saratoga St offers parking.
Does 2017 E Saratoga St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 E Saratoga St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 E Saratoga St have a pool?
Yes, 2017 E Saratoga St has a pool.
Does 2017 E Saratoga St have accessible units?
No, 2017 E Saratoga St does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 E Saratoga St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2017 E Saratoga St does not have units with dishwashers.
