GREAT LOOKING HOME. . 4 BEDROOMS, 3 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE. WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED, VAULTED CEILINGS,PATIO,GREENBELT, COMMUNITY POOL,PLAYGROUND AND GATED. LOCATED NEAR SAN TAN VILLAGE, SHOPPING AND THE LOOP 202.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1988 E LOMA VISTA Street have any available units?
1988 E LOMA VISTA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1988 E LOMA VISTA Street have?
Some of 1988 E LOMA VISTA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1988 E LOMA VISTA Street currently offering any rent specials?
1988 E LOMA VISTA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.