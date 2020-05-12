All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

1988 E LOMA VISTA Street

1988 East Loma Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1988 East Loma Vista Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
GREAT LOOKING HOME. . 4 BEDROOMS, 3 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE. WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED, VAULTED CEILINGS,PATIO,GREENBELT, COMMUNITY POOL,PLAYGROUND AND GATED. LOCATED NEAR SAN TAN VILLAGE, SHOPPING AND THE LOOP 202.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

