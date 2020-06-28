All apartments in Gilbert
1977 Emily Lane
1977 Emily Lane

1977 East Emily Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1977 East Emily Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
carpet
refrigerator
Vacant and ready for move-in! Gated community with community pool. NEW CARPET AND NEW EXTERIOR PAINT! Located in Fincher Creek
close to 202 highway and San Tan Village! Features include great room floor plan with den downstairs. 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs. Cozy back patio with lemon tree.

New refrigerator can be provided with additional $30/month rent, washer and dryer can be provided with additional $30/month rent too. NO cat, prefer no dog (one small dog may be considered).

No eviction history, no felony history. Verifiable gross income above $5000/month. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1500 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee when applicable.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1977 Emily Lane have any available units?
1977 Emily Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1977 Emily Lane have?
Some of 1977 Emily Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1977 Emily Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1977 Emily Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1977 Emily Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1977 Emily Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1977 Emily Lane offer parking?
No, 1977 Emily Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1977 Emily Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1977 Emily Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1977 Emily Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1977 Emily Lane has a pool.
Does 1977 Emily Lane have accessible units?
No, 1977 Emily Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1977 Emily Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1977 Emily Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
