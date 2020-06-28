1977 Emily Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly pool carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Vacant and ready for move-in! Gated community with community pool. NEW CARPET AND NEW EXTERIOR PAINT! Located in Fincher Creek

close to 202 highway and San Tan Village! Features include great room floor plan with den downstairs. 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs. Cozy back patio with lemon tree.



New refrigerator can be provided with additional $30/month rent, washer and dryer can be provided with additional $30/month rent too. NO cat, prefer no dog (one small dog may be considered).



No eviction history, no felony history. Verifiable gross income above $5000/month. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1500 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee when applicable.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.