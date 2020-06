Amenities

dishwasher parking stainless steel pool fireplace guest parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

Located in the Gated community of Fincher Creek, this 4 Bedroom / 3 Bathroom home is a find! Just steps from the community pool. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. One bedroom and full bathroom is downstairs. Home is on corner which offers lots of guest parking. Close to San Tan Village and the 202. **NO PETS ALLOWED**