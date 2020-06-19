All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1941 S Pierpont Dr #2138

1941 South Pierpont Drive · (480) 369-6656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1941 South Pierpont Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 1941 S Pierpont Dr #2138 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
volleyball court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
volleyball court
Furnished or Unfurnished option! - Amazing resort style living in this nice Condo for rent in Solana. You have the option to rent this for home furnished for $1195 a month or unfurnished for $1095 a month. Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath, private balcony and equipped with all kitchen appliances and a washer and dryer! Hang out in one of the 2 pools, play some volleyball, barbecue in the huge covered patio area, or workout in the state of the art fitness center. Located close to US-60 and Dana Park shopping. Pool is heated during the winter months.

Rental tax is 2% Monthly
Admin fee is 2% Monthly

(RLNE5720174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1941 S Pierpont Dr #2138 have any available units?
1941 S Pierpont Dr #2138 has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1941 S Pierpont Dr #2138 have?
Some of 1941 S Pierpont Dr #2138's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1941 S Pierpont Dr #2138 currently offering any rent specials?
1941 S Pierpont Dr #2138 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1941 S Pierpont Dr #2138 pet-friendly?
No, 1941 S Pierpont Dr #2138 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1941 S Pierpont Dr #2138 offer parking?
No, 1941 S Pierpont Dr #2138 does not offer parking.
Does 1941 S Pierpont Dr #2138 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1941 S Pierpont Dr #2138 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1941 S Pierpont Dr #2138 have a pool?
Yes, 1941 S Pierpont Dr #2138 has a pool.
Does 1941 S Pierpont Dr #2138 have accessible units?
No, 1941 S Pierpont Dr #2138 does not have accessible units.
Does 1941 S Pierpont Dr #2138 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1941 S Pierpont Dr #2138 does not have units with dishwashers.
