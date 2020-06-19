1941 S Pierpont Dr #2138

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony gym pool volleyball court bbq/grill

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill volleyball court

Furnished or Unfurnished option! - Amazing resort style living in this nice Condo for rent in Solana. You have the option to rent this for home furnished for $1195 a month or unfurnished for $1095 a month. Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath, private balcony and equipped with all kitchen appliances and a washer and dryer! Hang out in one of the 2 pools, play some volleyball, barbecue in the huge covered patio area, or workout in the state of the art fitness center. Located close to US-60 and Dana Park shopping. Pool is heated during the winter months.



Rental tax is 2% Monthly

Admin fee is 2% Monthly



(RLNE5720174)