1941 S. Pierpont #2073

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included furnished Property Amenities pet friendly business center clubhouse fire pit gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access volleyball court

FURNISHED MESA CONDO - Our 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is located in the resort style community of Solana on the border of Gilbert and Mesa in sunny Arizona! The location is perfect with easy access to the US 60 freeway just a block away. The Banner Cancer center is right next door so this location is convenient for family members that need to be close by for patient treatments. With many dining options within walking distance and many more just a quick drive. If you are flying in, Mesa-Gateway airport is just 15 minutes away and Phoenix Sky Harbor 25 minutes away. If nature is what you like, the Superstition Mountains, Usery Park and San Tan Regional park are all within a 30-45 minute drive for day hiking and sightseeing. If you are visiting for Spring Training, this condo is just 20 minutes from the Cubs facility.



The Solana community has everything you need to relax at home. With two resort style swimming pools (one heated), a jacuzzi, fire pit, BBQ's, volleyball court, playgrounds, state of the art fitness center, business center, community center, meeting room and endless greenbelts.



The condo is equipped with linens, kitchen wares and all of the basic essentials just pack your suitcase, and don't forget your bathing suit!



SEASONAL RATES APPLY:

Winter rates $3,750 per month

Spring/Fall rates $3,000 per month

Summer rates $2,000 per month



Minimum 7 night stay. Call for price and availability.

Rental tax for under 30 nights - 15%

Rental tax for 30 nights or more 2%

Non-refundable cleaning fee of $175.00



Small dogs allowed subject to additional fees.



ARIZONA TPT LICENSE 21089522



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4718332)