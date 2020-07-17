All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1941 S. Pierpont #2073.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1941 S. Pierpont #2073
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1941 S. Pierpont #2073

1941 South Pierpont Drive · (480) 648-5738 ext. 100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1941 South Pierpont Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1941 S. Pierpont - #2073 · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1024 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
cable included
gym
pool
playground
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
cable included
furnished
Property Amenities
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
volleyball court
FURNISHED MESA CONDO - Our 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is located in the resort style community of Solana on the border of Gilbert and Mesa in sunny Arizona! The location is perfect with easy access to the US 60 freeway just a block away. The Banner Cancer center is right next door so this location is convenient for family members that need to be close by for patient treatments. With many dining options within walking distance and many more just a quick drive. If you are flying in, Mesa-Gateway airport is just 15 minutes away and Phoenix Sky Harbor 25 minutes away. If nature is what you like, the Superstition Mountains, Usery Park and San Tan Regional park are all within a 30-45 minute drive for day hiking and sightseeing. If you are visiting for Spring Training, this condo is just 20 minutes from the Cubs facility.

The Solana community has everything you need to relax at home. With two resort style swimming pools (one heated), a jacuzzi, fire pit, BBQ's, volleyball court, playgrounds, state of the art fitness center, business center, community center, meeting room and endless greenbelts.

The condo is equipped with linens, kitchen wares and all of the basic essentials just pack your suitcase, and don't forget your bathing suit!

SEASONAL RATES APPLY:
Winter rates $3,750 per month
Spring/Fall rates $3,000 per month
Summer rates $2,000 per month

Minimum 7 night stay. Call for price and availability.
Rental tax for under 30 nights - 15%
Rental tax for 30 nights or more 2%
Non-refundable cleaning fee of $175.00

Small dogs allowed subject to additional fees.

ARIZONA TPT LICENSE 21089522

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4718332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1941 S. Pierpont #2073 have any available units?
1941 S. Pierpont #2073 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1941 S. Pierpont #2073 have?
Some of 1941 S. Pierpont #2073's amenities include pet friendly, cable included, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1941 S. Pierpont #2073 currently offering any rent specials?
1941 S. Pierpont #2073 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1941 S. Pierpont #2073 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1941 S. Pierpont #2073 is pet friendly.
Does 1941 S. Pierpont #2073 offer parking?
No, 1941 S. Pierpont #2073 does not offer parking.
Does 1941 S. Pierpont #2073 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1941 S. Pierpont #2073 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1941 S. Pierpont #2073 have a pool?
Yes, 1941 S. Pierpont #2073 has a pool.
Does 1941 S. Pierpont #2073 have accessible units?
No, 1941 S. Pierpont #2073 does not have accessible units.
Does 1941 S. Pierpont #2073 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1941 S. Pierpont #2073 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1941 S. Pierpont #2073?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity