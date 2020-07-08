All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated February 6 2020 at 6:09 AM

1925 S FOLLETT Way

1925 South Follet Way · No Longer Available
Location

1925 South Follet Way, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This brand-new home (built 2019) is located in Shea Homes newest community of Compass at Recker Point. This large 3-bedroom with loft area, 2.5 bath home features a spacious great room, an upgraded kitchen with high-end stainless-steel appliances, a 5-burner gas cooktop, upgraded cabinets, Quartz countertops and designer flooring. The home has been highly upgraded throughout and comes with a water softener system, landscaped backyard, and full-size washer and dryer. This brand-new community is only half mile from the San Tan/Loop 202 Freeway and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. The home is very close to a community pool, covered play structure, picnic areas, BBQ's and more. VIDEO TOUR OF HOME - CLICK ON ''Click to View'' link above photos

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 S FOLLETT Way have any available units?
1925 S FOLLETT Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1925 S FOLLETT Way have?
Some of 1925 S FOLLETT Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925 S FOLLETT Way currently offering any rent specials?
1925 S FOLLETT Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 S FOLLETT Way pet-friendly?
No, 1925 S FOLLETT Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1925 S FOLLETT Way offer parking?
Yes, 1925 S FOLLETT Way offers parking.
Does 1925 S FOLLETT Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1925 S FOLLETT Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 S FOLLETT Way have a pool?
Yes, 1925 S FOLLETT Way has a pool.
Does 1925 S FOLLETT Way have accessible units?
No, 1925 S FOLLETT Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 S FOLLETT Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1925 S FOLLETT Way has units with dishwashers.

