All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1860 E Bridgeport Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1860 E Bridgeport Parkway
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:38 PM

1860 E Bridgeport Parkway

1860 East Bridgeport Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

1860 East Bridgeport Parkway, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
New Annecy townhouse , attached 2 car garage . Great room with open floor plan kitchen. Quartz countertops with a large breakfast bar overlooking the great room. All brand new appliances.Master has a barn door and stunning walk in shower. Good sized walk in closet. The 2nd bedroom is on the other side of the condo with full bath and walk in closet. Washer and dryer conveniently located between the two bedrooms. Awesome amenities, pool view, walking paths, lakes and across from the San Tan Mall with restaurants and shops in walking distance. Hurry won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1860 E Bridgeport Parkway have any available units?
1860 E Bridgeport Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1860 E Bridgeport Parkway have?
Some of 1860 E Bridgeport Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1860 E Bridgeport Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1860 E Bridgeport Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1860 E Bridgeport Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1860 E Bridgeport Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1860 E Bridgeport Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1860 E Bridgeport Parkway offers parking.
Does 1860 E Bridgeport Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1860 E Bridgeport Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1860 E Bridgeport Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 1860 E Bridgeport Parkway has a pool.
Does 1860 E Bridgeport Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1860 E Bridgeport Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1860 E Bridgeport Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1860 E Bridgeport Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGilbert 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College