1860 E Bridgeport Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

New Annecy townhouse , attached 2 car garage . Great room with open floor plan kitchen. Quartz countertops with a large breakfast bar overlooking the great room. All brand new appliances.Master has a barn door and stunning walk in shower. Good sized walk in closet. The 2nd bedroom is on the other side of the condo with full bath and walk in closet. Washer and dryer conveniently located between the two bedrooms. Awesome amenities, pool view, walking paths, lakes and across from the San Tan Mall with restaurants and shops in walking distance. Hurry won't last.