Gilbert, AZ
1858 South Saddle Street
Last updated March 30 2020 at 9:26 PM

1858 South Saddle Street

1858 South Saddle Street · No Longer Available
Location

1858 South Saddle Street, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
1/2 month FREE rent on your first full month and we will have a roll of toilet paper in each bathroom for you! Join the Rosenbaum Realty Group family where we take care of our residents! INTERIOR PAINTED 8/14**CARPETS CLEANED AND HOUSE PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED**GREAT FLOOR PLAN WIT NATURAL CARPET AND TILE**LARGE MASTER BEDROOM AND BATH ROOM WITH DOUBLE SINKS AND SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER**LARGE DEN OFF OF LIVING ROOM**DOUBLE GAS FIREPLACE BETWEEN LIVING ROOM AND FAMILY ROOM. An admin fee of 2% the rent price, an AC filter fee of $20, and the rent tax applies monthly.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1858 South Saddle Street have any available units?
1858 South Saddle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 1858 South Saddle Street currently offering any rent specials?
1858 South Saddle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1858 South Saddle Street pet-friendly?
No, 1858 South Saddle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1858 South Saddle Street offer parking?
No, 1858 South Saddle Street does not offer parking.
Does 1858 South Saddle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1858 South Saddle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1858 South Saddle Street have a pool?
No, 1858 South Saddle Street does not have a pool.
Does 1858 South Saddle Street have accessible units?
No, 1858 South Saddle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1858 South Saddle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1858 South Saddle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1858 South Saddle Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1858 South Saddle Street has units with air conditioning.
