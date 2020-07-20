1855 East Palomino Drive

Amenities

pet friendly ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom 2bath home offers a great room floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans and brand new neutral color carpet and paint throughout. Eat in Kitchen has an island and lots of storage. Desert landscaping in front and grass in the backyard.

Property Available 3/13/19



Tenant Costs:

$75 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1050

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

No Pets

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)



Schedule a viewing at your convenience



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available 3/13/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.