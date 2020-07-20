All apartments in Gilbert
1855 East Palomino Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1855 East Palomino Drive

1855 East Palomino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1855 East Palomino Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom 2bath home offers a great room floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans and brand new neutral color carpet and paint throughout. Eat in Kitchen has an island and lots of storage. Desert landscaping in front and grass in the backyard.
Property Available 3/13/19

Tenant Costs:
$75 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1050
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
No Pets
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available 3/13/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

