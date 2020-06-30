All apartments in Gilbert
1715 East Robin Lane
1715 East Robin Lane

1715 East Robin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1715 East Robin Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Sonoran Vista

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 1.50% monthly city tax. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 East Robin Lane have any available units?
1715 East Robin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 1715 East Robin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1715 East Robin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 East Robin Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1715 East Robin Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1715 East Robin Lane offer parking?
No, 1715 East Robin Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1715 East Robin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 East Robin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 East Robin Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1715 East Robin Lane has a pool.
Does 1715 East Robin Lane have accessible units?
No, 1715 East Robin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 East Robin Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1715 East Robin Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1715 East Robin Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1715 East Robin Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

