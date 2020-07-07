Rent Calculator
1704 E ELGIN Street
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 PM
1 of 16
1704 E ELGIN Street
1704 East Elgin Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1704 East Elgin Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Brand new paint. Bright home with open concept downstairs. Low maintenance yard and patio space. Great location! Shops, restaurants and easy access to the 202.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1704 E ELGIN Street have any available units?
1704 E ELGIN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1704 E ELGIN Street have?
Some of 1704 E ELGIN Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1704 E ELGIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
1704 E ELGIN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 E ELGIN Street pet-friendly?
No, 1704 E ELGIN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 1704 E ELGIN Street offer parking?
No, 1704 E ELGIN Street does not offer parking.
Does 1704 E ELGIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 E ELGIN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 E ELGIN Street have a pool?
No, 1704 E ELGIN Street does not have a pool.
Does 1704 E ELGIN Street have accessible units?
No, 1704 E ELGIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 E ELGIN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1704 E ELGIN Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
