All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1694 E COTTON Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1694 E COTTON Court
Last updated March 10 2020 at 4:14 AM

1694 E COTTON Court

1694 East Cotton Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1694 East Cotton Court, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Val Vista Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This charming four bedrooms, 2.5 bath, single level home is clean & ready for you April 7! Open floor plan features vaulted ceilings, tile throughout (no carpet!). Kitchen has granite counters, backsplash, large island, lots of cabinets, black appliances inc. refrigerator. Wainscoting in the dining & family room. Spacious master has private ensuite - separate shower & soaking tub & large closet. Ceiling fans. Washer/dryer included. Garage has extra area for storage & built-in cabinets. Nice covered patio with access from dining and master. BBQ. Desert landscaping and synthetic grass for easy care. Lemon & orange trees. Newer A/C. $50/adult application fee for all occupants 18+. $195 admin/rekey fee at move in. Small/medium pets allowed with deposit. No smoking. Includes landscaping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1694 E COTTON Court have any available units?
1694 E COTTON Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1694 E COTTON Court have?
Some of 1694 E COTTON Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1694 E COTTON Court currently offering any rent specials?
1694 E COTTON Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1694 E COTTON Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1694 E COTTON Court is pet friendly.
Does 1694 E COTTON Court offer parking?
Yes, 1694 E COTTON Court offers parking.
Does 1694 E COTTON Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1694 E COTTON Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1694 E COTTON Court have a pool?
No, 1694 E COTTON Court does not have a pool.
Does 1694 E COTTON Court have accessible units?
No, 1694 E COTTON Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1694 E COTTON Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1694 E COTTON Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGilbert 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College