1694 E COTTON Court

This charming four bedrooms, 2.5 bath, single level home is clean & ready for you April 7! Open floor plan features vaulted ceilings, tile throughout (no carpet!). Kitchen has granite counters, backsplash, large island, lots of cabinets, black appliances inc. refrigerator. Wainscoting in the dining & family room. Spacious master has private ensuite - separate shower & soaking tub & large closet. Ceiling fans. Washer/dryer included. Garage has extra area for storage & built-in cabinets. Nice covered patio with access from dining and master. BBQ. Desert landscaping and synthetic grass for easy care. Lemon & orange trees. Newer A/C. $50/adult application fee for all occupants 18+. $195 admin/rekey fee at move in. Small/medium pets allowed with deposit. No smoking. Includes landscaping!