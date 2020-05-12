1692 E BRUCE Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

POOL, SOLAR, HUGE LOFT/GAME ROOM, Fantastic location! AVAILABLE OCT 1ST. *Home has 4 bedrooms, large loft, 3 bathrooms, 3 car garage & a fantastic backyard with a large pool (rock waterfall slide & ball hoop) extended patio, grass, and cement path to side gate. *Downstairs Master Bedroom has snail shower, walk-in closet & 2 sinks *Kitchen has granite, new stainless appliances, R/O system, B/i microwave, & island *Newer carpet & tile *Separate living & family rooms. *Security Door, tinted & removable sunscreens & ceiling fans throughout. *push button toilets *Electric Fireplace *Perfect central gilbert location near freeways, parks, A+ schools *** Pool maintenance, HOA, and Solar lease are included in $2500 rent (solar is $172/mo)Lease begins September 1, 2019