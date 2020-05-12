All apartments in Gilbert
Gilbert, AZ
1692 E BRUCE Avenue
Last updated September 29 2019 at 11:04 PM

1692 E BRUCE Avenue

1692 East Bruce Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1692 East Bruce Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Val Vista Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
POOL, SOLAR, HUGE LOFT/GAME ROOM, Fantastic location! AVAILABLE OCT 1ST. *Home has 4 bedrooms, large loft, 3 bathrooms, 3 car garage & a fantastic backyard with a large pool (rock waterfall slide & ball hoop) extended patio, grass, and cement path to side gate. *Downstairs Master Bedroom has snail shower, walk-in closet & 2 sinks *Kitchen has granite, new stainless appliances, R/O system, B/i microwave, & island *Newer carpet & tile *Separate living & family rooms. *Security Door, tinted & removable sunscreens & ceiling fans throughout. *push button toilets *Electric Fireplace *Perfect central gilbert location near freeways, parks, A+ schools *** Pool maintenance, HOA, and Solar lease are included in $2500 rent (solar is $172/mo)Lease begins September 1, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1692 E BRUCE Avenue have any available units?
1692 E BRUCE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1692 E BRUCE Avenue have?
Some of 1692 E BRUCE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1692 E BRUCE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1692 E BRUCE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1692 E BRUCE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1692 E BRUCE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1692 E BRUCE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1692 E BRUCE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1692 E BRUCE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1692 E BRUCE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1692 E BRUCE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1692 E BRUCE Avenue has a pool.
Does 1692 E BRUCE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1692 E BRUCE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1692 E BRUCE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1692 E BRUCE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
