1672 E Palomino Dr
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM
1672 E Palomino Dr
1672 East Palomino Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1672 East Palomino Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Coming soon - Coming soon is this cozy great room floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom one story home in Gilbert.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5488339)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1672 E Palomino Dr have any available units?
1672 E Palomino Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
Is 1672 E Palomino Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1672 E Palomino Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1672 E Palomino Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1672 E Palomino Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 1672 E Palomino Dr offer parking?
No, 1672 E Palomino Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1672 E Palomino Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1672 E Palomino Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1672 E Palomino Dr have a pool?
No, 1672 E Palomino Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1672 E Palomino Dr have accessible units?
No, 1672 E Palomino Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1672 E Palomino Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1672 E Palomino Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1672 E Palomino Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1672 E Palomino Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
