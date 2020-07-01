All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

1672 E Palomino Dr

1672 East Palomino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1672 East Palomino Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Coming soon - Coming soon is this cozy great room floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom one story home in Gilbert.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5488339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1672 E Palomino Dr have any available units?
1672 E Palomino Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 1672 E Palomino Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1672 E Palomino Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1672 E Palomino Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1672 E Palomino Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1672 E Palomino Dr offer parking?
No, 1672 E Palomino Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1672 E Palomino Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1672 E Palomino Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1672 E Palomino Dr have a pool?
No, 1672 E Palomino Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1672 E Palomino Dr have accessible units?
No, 1672 E Palomino Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1672 E Palomino Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1672 E Palomino Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1672 E Palomino Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1672 E Palomino Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

