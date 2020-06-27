Rent Calculator
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1560 W LAUREL Avenue
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:53 PM
1 of 60
1560 W LAUREL Avenue
1560 West Laurel Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1560 West Laurel Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Beautiful Luxury home in Playa Del Rey Estates available for rent now. You can't go wrong with the location and neighborhood, a perfect place to call home. Owner/Agent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1560 W LAUREL Avenue have any available units?
1560 W LAUREL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1560 W LAUREL Avenue have?
Some of 1560 W LAUREL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1560 W LAUREL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1560 W LAUREL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1560 W LAUREL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1560 W LAUREL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 1560 W LAUREL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1560 W LAUREL Avenue offers parking.
Does 1560 W LAUREL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1560 W LAUREL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1560 W LAUREL Avenue have a pool?
No, 1560 W LAUREL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1560 W LAUREL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1560 W LAUREL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1560 W LAUREL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1560 W LAUREL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
