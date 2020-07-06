Rent Calculator
All apartments in Gilbert


S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1525 E CAMPBELL Avenue
Last updated December 5 2019 at 5:56 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1525 E CAMPBELL Avenue
1525 East Campbell Avenue
·
No Longer Available


Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1525 East Campbell Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Stonecreek
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SINGLE LEVEL 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOUSE WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN WITH EAT IN KITCHEN.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1525 E CAMPBELL Avenue have any available units?
1525 E CAMPBELL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1525 E CAMPBELL Avenue have?
Some of 1525 E CAMPBELL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1525 E CAMPBELL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1525 E CAMPBELL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 E CAMPBELL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1525 E CAMPBELL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 1525 E CAMPBELL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1525 E CAMPBELL Avenue offers parking.
Does 1525 E CAMPBELL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1525 E CAMPBELL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 E CAMPBELL Avenue have a pool?
No, 1525 E CAMPBELL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1525 E CAMPBELL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1525 E CAMPBELL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 E CAMPBELL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1525 E CAMPBELL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
