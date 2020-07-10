All apartments in Gilbert
1513 E DOUGLAS Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM

1513 E DOUGLAS Avenue

1513 East Douglas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1513 East Douglas Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Park Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Clean and ready to go now! Our application process is first come first served. We do not take a bunch and pick one. Come see it in person before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

