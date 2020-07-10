Rent Calculator
151 W Primoroso Drive
151 W Primoroso Drive
151 West Primoroso Drive
No Longer Available
Location
151 West Primoroso Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Single story 3 bedroom home on a corner lot. Great location close to downtown Gilbert. New paint. Available immediately. No pets please
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 151 W Primoroso Drive have any available units?
151 W Primoroso Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
Is 151 W Primoroso Drive currently offering any rent specials?
151 W Primoroso Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 W Primoroso Drive pet-friendly?
No, 151 W Primoroso Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 151 W Primoroso Drive offer parking?
No, 151 W Primoroso Drive does not offer parking.
Does 151 W Primoroso Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 W Primoroso Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 W Primoroso Drive have a pool?
No, 151 W Primoroso Drive does not have a pool.
Does 151 W Primoroso Drive have accessible units?
No, 151 W Primoroso Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 151 W Primoroso Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 W Primoroso Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 151 W Primoroso Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 151 W Primoroso Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
