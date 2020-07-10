All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

151 W Primoroso Drive

151 West Primoroso Drive · No Longer Available
Location

151 West Primoroso Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Single story 3 bedroom home on a corner lot. Great location close to downtown Gilbert. New paint. Available immediately. No pets please

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 W Primoroso Drive have any available units?
151 W Primoroso Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 151 W Primoroso Drive currently offering any rent specials?
151 W Primoroso Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 W Primoroso Drive pet-friendly?
No, 151 W Primoroso Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 151 W Primoroso Drive offer parking?
No, 151 W Primoroso Drive does not offer parking.
Does 151 W Primoroso Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 W Primoroso Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 W Primoroso Drive have a pool?
No, 151 W Primoroso Drive does not have a pool.
Does 151 W Primoroso Drive have accessible units?
No, 151 W Primoroso Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 151 W Primoroso Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 W Primoroso Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 151 W Primoroso Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 151 W Primoroso Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

