Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1500 South Boulder Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:25 AM

1500 South Boulder Street

1500 South Boulder Street · No Longer Available
Location

1500 South Boulder Street, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 1.5% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 South Boulder Street have any available units?
1500 South Boulder Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 1500 South Boulder Street currently offering any rent specials?
1500 South Boulder Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 South Boulder Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 South Boulder Street is pet friendly.
Does 1500 South Boulder Street offer parking?
No, 1500 South Boulder Street does not offer parking.
Does 1500 South Boulder Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 South Boulder Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 South Boulder Street have a pool?
No, 1500 South Boulder Street does not have a pool.
Does 1500 South Boulder Street have accessible units?
No, 1500 South Boulder Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 South Boulder Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 South Boulder Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 South Boulder Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 South Boulder Street does not have units with air conditioning.

