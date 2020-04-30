All apartments in Gilbert
150 East Catclaw Street

150 East Catclaw Street · No Longer Available
Location

150 East Catclaw Street, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath in Gilbert! Spacious and open. Immaculate condition with fresh paint, clean carpet, and tile in all the right places. Huge master bedroom and bathroom! Attached 2-car garage! Close to great food and entertainment!

Pets: NO pets

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 East Catclaw Street have any available units?
150 East Catclaw Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 150 East Catclaw Street currently offering any rent specials?
150 East Catclaw Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 East Catclaw Street pet-friendly?
No, 150 East Catclaw Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 150 East Catclaw Street offer parking?
Yes, 150 East Catclaw Street does offer parking.
Does 150 East Catclaw Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 East Catclaw Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 East Catclaw Street have a pool?
No, 150 East Catclaw Street does not have a pool.
Does 150 East Catclaw Street have accessible units?
No, 150 East Catclaw Street does not have accessible units.
Does 150 East Catclaw Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 East Catclaw Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 East Catclaw Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 East Catclaw Street does not have units with air conditioning.
