1497 E GOLDCREST Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground volleyball court

Single level 4 bedrooms/2 bath house Close to 202 & San Tan Mall for shopping & dinning. Home features Energy star appliances, tinted energy efficient windows, programmable thermostat, 18'' tile throughout, new laminate floor in bedrooms. no carpet. Granite countertop in kitchen, double-sink in bathrooms, walk-in closet in master bedroom, upgraded lighting fixtures/faucets/cabinets. Energy Star appliances, water heater & water efficient plumbing. Community fixtures covered ramadas, playground with splash pad, sand volleyball court and picnic area. Next to charter school.