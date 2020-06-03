All apartments in Gilbert
1497 E GOLDCREST Street
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:17 AM

1497 E GOLDCREST Street

1497 East Goldcrest Street · No Longer Available
Location

1497 East Goldcrest Street, Gilbert, AZ 85297

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
volleyball court
Single level 4 bedrooms/2 bath house Close to 202 & San Tan Mall for shopping & dinning. Home features Energy star appliances, tinted energy efficient windows, programmable thermostat, 18'' tile throughout, new laminate floor in bedrooms. no carpet. Granite countertop in kitchen, double-sink in bathrooms, walk-in closet in master bedroom, upgraded lighting fixtures/faucets/cabinets. Energy Star appliances, water heater & water efficient plumbing. Community fixtures covered ramadas, playground with splash pad, sand volleyball court and picnic area. Next to charter school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1497 E GOLDCREST Street have any available units?
1497 E GOLDCREST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1497 E GOLDCREST Street have?
Some of 1497 E GOLDCREST Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1497 E GOLDCREST Street currently offering any rent specials?
1497 E GOLDCREST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1497 E GOLDCREST Street pet-friendly?
No, 1497 E GOLDCREST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1497 E GOLDCREST Street offer parking?
Yes, 1497 E GOLDCREST Street offers parking.
Does 1497 E GOLDCREST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1497 E GOLDCREST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1497 E GOLDCREST Street have a pool?
No, 1497 E GOLDCREST Street does not have a pool.
Does 1497 E GOLDCREST Street have accessible units?
No, 1497 E GOLDCREST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1497 E GOLDCREST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1497 E GOLDCREST Street has units with dishwashers.
