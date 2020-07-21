1476 E. Mia Ln. 001

Amenities

S Gilbert Two Story Home - Beautiful home located in the highly sought after Vista Dorada subdivision. 3 bedrooms plus den and loft. Large open kitchen and family room. Recently updated home with new diagonal tile, granite countertops, professionally painted interior, new LG appliances, new hardware, fans, fixtures, reverse osmosis and water softener. Walk in pantry, gas cook top and gas heat. Laundry is located upstairs by the bedrooms. Large loft with walk out deck from the loft and the master bedroom. Full length back patio in the backyard. Huge yard with view fencing to the greenbelt. Home backs up to greenbelt common area with walking paths and basketball court. RV gate on the side of the home. Great location with shopping and freeways close by. No cats allowed, but small dogs will be considered. Back yard is mostly gravel with artificial grass area.



(RLNE3254764)