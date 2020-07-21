All apartments in Gilbert
1476 E. Mia Ln. 001
1476 E. Mia Ln. 001

1476 East Mia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1476 East Mia Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Vista Dorada

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
basketball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pet friendly
S Gilbert Two Story Home - Beautiful home located in the highly sought after Vista Dorada subdivision. 3 bedrooms plus den and loft. Large open kitchen and family room. Recently updated home with new diagonal tile, granite countertops, professionally painted interior, new LG appliances, new hardware, fans, fixtures, reverse osmosis and water softener. Walk in pantry, gas cook top and gas heat. Laundry is located upstairs by the bedrooms. Large loft with walk out deck from the loft and the master bedroom. Full length back patio in the backyard. Huge yard with view fencing to the greenbelt. Home backs up to greenbelt common area with walking paths and basketball court. RV gate on the side of the home. Great location with shopping and freeways close by. No cats allowed, but small dogs will be considered. Back yard is mostly gravel with artificial grass area.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3254764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1476 E. Mia Ln. 001 have any available units?
1476 E. Mia Ln. 001 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1476 E. Mia Ln. 001 have?
Some of 1476 E. Mia Ln. 001's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1476 E. Mia Ln. 001 currently offering any rent specials?
1476 E. Mia Ln. 001 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1476 E. Mia Ln. 001 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1476 E. Mia Ln. 001 is pet friendly.
Does 1476 E. Mia Ln. 001 offer parking?
No, 1476 E. Mia Ln. 001 does not offer parking.
Does 1476 E. Mia Ln. 001 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1476 E. Mia Ln. 001 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1476 E. Mia Ln. 001 have a pool?
No, 1476 E. Mia Ln. 001 does not have a pool.
Does 1476 E. Mia Ln. 001 have accessible units?
No, 1476 E. Mia Ln. 001 does not have accessible units.
Does 1476 E. Mia Ln. 001 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1476 E. Mia Ln. 001 does not have units with dishwashers.
