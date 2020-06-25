All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:00 PM

1448 E BIRDLAND Drive

1448 East Birdland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1448 East Birdland Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Estates At The Spectrum

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Amazing grand entry into a spacious living room with an inviting feel. BRAND NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT. Granite countertops, vaulted ceilings in the family room, RO system, water softener and much more. Family room overlooks the pool and the park. Kitchen overlooks the pool and green in the backyard. Spacious loft. Enjoy entertain space in front and back of house with covered patios. Premium cup-de-sac lots next to the park. Close to Mercy Gilbert Hospital. Walking distance to Perry High & Weinberg Elementary. Very close to San Tan Village Mall, and major shopping and entertainment. Pool & Landscaping by the owner for additional $175 monthly fee. Prefers 2 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1448 E BIRDLAND Drive have any available units?
1448 E BIRDLAND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1448 E BIRDLAND Drive have?
Some of 1448 E BIRDLAND Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1448 E BIRDLAND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1448 E BIRDLAND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1448 E BIRDLAND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1448 E BIRDLAND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1448 E BIRDLAND Drive offer parking?
No, 1448 E BIRDLAND Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1448 E BIRDLAND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1448 E BIRDLAND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1448 E BIRDLAND Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1448 E BIRDLAND Drive has a pool.
Does 1448 E BIRDLAND Drive have accessible units?
No, 1448 E BIRDLAND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1448 E BIRDLAND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1448 E BIRDLAND Drive has units with dishwashers.
