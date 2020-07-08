All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated September 9 2019 at 11:14 AM

1445 E TOLEDO Street

1445 East Toledo Street · No Longer Available
Location

1445 East Toledo Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Gilbert Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Enter home with views of the yard. Formal living & dining room Three bedroom + den home. Stainless appliances, tons of cabinets, Island, granite counter tops.Family room is cozy with fireplace. Beautiful yard with fruit trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1445 E TOLEDO Street have any available units?
1445 E TOLEDO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1445 E TOLEDO Street have?
Some of 1445 E TOLEDO Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1445 E TOLEDO Street currently offering any rent specials?
1445 E TOLEDO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1445 E TOLEDO Street pet-friendly?
No, 1445 E TOLEDO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1445 E TOLEDO Street offer parking?
Yes, 1445 E TOLEDO Street offers parking.
Does 1445 E TOLEDO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1445 E TOLEDO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1445 E TOLEDO Street have a pool?
No, 1445 E TOLEDO Street does not have a pool.
Does 1445 E TOLEDO Street have accessible units?
No, 1445 E TOLEDO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1445 E TOLEDO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1445 E TOLEDO Street has units with dishwashers.
