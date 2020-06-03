All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1442 W Coquina Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1442 W Coquina Dr
Last updated September 9 2019 at 7:14 AM

1442 W Coquina Dr

1442 West Coquina Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
The Islands
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1442 West Coquina Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom home plus a den, 2.5 bathrooms, formal living room, dining room, granite counter tops, Kitchen bay window, fireplace, nice sized covered patio, swimming pool, two car garage, close to shopping, dining and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 W Coquina Dr have any available units?
1442 W Coquina Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1442 W Coquina Dr have?
Some of 1442 W Coquina Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1442 W Coquina Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1442 W Coquina Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 W Coquina Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1442 W Coquina Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1442 W Coquina Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1442 W Coquina Dr offers parking.
Does 1442 W Coquina Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1442 W Coquina Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 W Coquina Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1442 W Coquina Dr has a pool.
Does 1442 W Coquina Dr have accessible units?
No, 1442 W Coquina Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 W Coquina Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1442 W Coquina Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Move Cross Country
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College