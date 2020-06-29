Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1431 N THUNDERBIRD Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1431 N THUNDERBIRD Avenue
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1431 N THUNDERBIRD Avenue
1431 North Thunderbird Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1431 North Thunderbird Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 2 story home. 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms upstairs and downstairs has great room, kitchen, laundry, pantry, & 1/2 bathroom. No carpet downstairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1431 N THUNDERBIRD Avenue have any available units?
1431 N THUNDERBIRD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1431 N THUNDERBIRD Avenue have?
Some of 1431 N THUNDERBIRD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1431 N THUNDERBIRD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1431 N THUNDERBIRD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 N THUNDERBIRD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1431 N THUNDERBIRD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 1431 N THUNDERBIRD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1431 N THUNDERBIRD Avenue offers parking.
Does 1431 N THUNDERBIRD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1431 N THUNDERBIRD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 N THUNDERBIRD Avenue have a pool?
No, 1431 N THUNDERBIRD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1431 N THUNDERBIRD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1431 N THUNDERBIRD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 N THUNDERBIRD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1431 N THUNDERBIRD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Similar Pages
Gilbert 1 Bedrooms
Gilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with Pool
Gilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZ
Anthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Val Vista Lakes
The Islands
Heritage District
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College