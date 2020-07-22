Rent Calculator
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1421 E GOLDCREST Street
Last updated March 26 2020 at 1:03 AM
1 of 39
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1421 E GOLDCREST Street
1421 East Goldcrest Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1421 East Goldcrest Street, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
new construction
Owner/Agent.Available last week of April. Tenant pays for rent plus tax and utilities. Landscape service $40 per trip optional.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1421 E GOLDCREST Street have any available units?
1421 E GOLDCREST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1421 E GOLDCREST Street have?
Some of 1421 E GOLDCREST Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1421 E GOLDCREST Street currently offering any rent specials?
1421 E GOLDCREST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 E GOLDCREST Street pet-friendly?
No, 1421 E GOLDCREST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 1421 E GOLDCREST Street offer parking?
No, 1421 E GOLDCREST Street does not offer parking.
Does 1421 E GOLDCREST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 E GOLDCREST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 E GOLDCREST Street have a pool?
No, 1421 E GOLDCREST Street does not have a pool.
Does 1421 E GOLDCREST Street have accessible units?
No, 1421 E GOLDCREST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 E GOLDCREST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1421 E GOLDCREST Street has units with dishwashers.
