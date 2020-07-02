1393 N ROADRUNNER Drive

Amenities

List price is for 2 year lease, 1 year lease is $1700/mo. PRIME LOCATION ON CORNER LOT! REMODELED! Kitchen features espresso Cabinets, SS Appliances, Backsplash, Refrigerator, granite and large island*Tile T/O entire house*Wood Blinds*Open floorplan with lots of natural sunlight*Neutral paint*Vaulted Ceilings*Spacious backyard with synthetic grass for low maintenance*Storage shed*Huge master with large walk in closet, his/her sinks*Close to 60 freeway, shopping/Restaurants, schools, parks! Pet's allowed upon approval, additional fees apply