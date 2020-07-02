All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1393 N ROADRUNNER Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1393 N ROADRUNNER Drive
Last updated October 3 2019 at 11:18 PM

1393 N ROADRUNNER Drive

1393 N Roadrunner Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1393 N Roadrunner Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
List price is for 2 year lease, 1 year lease is $1700/mo. PRIME LOCATION ON CORNER LOT! REMODELED! Kitchen features espresso Cabinets, SS Appliances, Backsplash, Refrigerator, granite and large island*Tile T/O entire house*Wood Blinds*Open floorplan with lots of natural sunlight*Neutral paint*Vaulted Ceilings*Spacious backyard with synthetic grass for low maintenance*Storage shed*Huge master with large walk in closet, his/her sinks*Close to 60 freeway, shopping/Restaurants, schools, parks! Pet's allowed upon approval, additional fees apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1393 N ROADRUNNER Drive have any available units?
1393 N ROADRUNNER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1393 N ROADRUNNER Drive have?
Some of 1393 N ROADRUNNER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1393 N ROADRUNNER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1393 N ROADRUNNER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1393 N ROADRUNNER Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1393 N ROADRUNNER Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1393 N ROADRUNNER Drive offer parking?
No, 1393 N ROADRUNNER Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1393 N ROADRUNNER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1393 N ROADRUNNER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1393 N ROADRUNNER Drive have a pool?
No, 1393 N ROADRUNNER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1393 N ROADRUNNER Drive have accessible units?
No, 1393 N ROADRUNNER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1393 N ROADRUNNER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1393 N ROADRUNNER Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College