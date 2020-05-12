Rent Calculator
1385 E BETSY Lane
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:56 AM
1 of 4
1385 E BETSY Lane
1385 East Betsy Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1385 East Betsy Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 story, golf course lot, 3 bed rooms, 3 baths, Master bed room up with upgraded bath, den with double door, great room, loft, 2 car garage, tile floor down, Loop 202 1 mile away.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1385 E BETSY Lane have any available units?
1385 E BETSY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1385 E BETSY Lane have?
Some of 1385 E BETSY Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1385 E BETSY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1385 E BETSY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1385 E BETSY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1385 E BETSY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 1385 E BETSY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1385 E BETSY Lane offers parking.
Does 1385 E BETSY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1385 E BETSY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1385 E BETSY Lane have a pool?
No, 1385 E BETSY Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1385 E BETSY Lane have accessible units?
No, 1385 E BETSY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1385 E BETSY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1385 E BETSY Lane has units with dishwashers.
