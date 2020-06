Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage playground fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground garage

Adorable and well maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 2 car garage in the wonderful golf course community of Western Skies Estates. Open and bright with custom paint, vaulted ceilings, tile downstairs and carpet in the bedrooms. Beautifully landscaped backyard with patio and within close walking distance of playground. Rent includes landscape service. No Section 8, No Cats, Dogs OK *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS