All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1370 S. Sabino Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1370 S. Sabino Dr.
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

1370 S. Sabino Dr.

1370 South Sabino Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1370 South Sabino Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Gardens

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
1370 S. Sabino Dr. Available 03/13/20 COMING SOON - 3 Bedroom Gilbert home - Beautifully updated tri-level home in The Gardens community.

The ground level includes the den/office with half bath, laundry and garage. The second level features a spacious great room, kitchen with 42'' upper cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel sink and refrigerator, two bedrooms and full bath. The Master Suite makes up the entire third level with a sitting area, large walk-in closet and full bath. Wood look laminate and tile everywhere except stairs, neutral paint, and ceiling fans throughout make this the perfect place to settle in and call home.

The community is your backyard offering greenbelts, sport courts, pools, tot lots and an extensive walking/biking paths. Walk or ride your bike to the Gilbert Gateway Town Center for Target, Starbucks, and plenty of other shops and eateries . San Tan Village few miles away!

DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS - SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!

ALL OCCUPANTS 18 AND OLDER MUST SUBMIT APPLICATION AND NON-REFUNDABLE $50.00 APPLICATION FEE

TOTAL MOVE IN COSTS DEPENDENT ON CREDIT
First month rent including tax $1,593.55*
Non-refundable application fee $50.00 per adult
One time non-refundable admin fee at move in $101.50
Refundable Security deposit - $1,550 - $2,325 depending on credit
*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS
Minimum 600 credit score (lesser score may be accepted subject to owner approval and higher security deposit)
3 times the rent verifiable income
No evictions or rent related judgements within the last 3 years
NO PETS

Applications online at www.evolutionaz.net

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5566728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1370 S. Sabino Dr. have any available units?
1370 S. Sabino Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1370 S. Sabino Dr. have?
Some of 1370 S. Sabino Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1370 S. Sabino Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1370 S. Sabino Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1370 S. Sabino Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1370 S. Sabino Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1370 S. Sabino Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1370 S. Sabino Dr. offers parking.
Does 1370 S. Sabino Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1370 S. Sabino Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1370 S. Sabino Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1370 S. Sabino Dr. has a pool.
Does 1370 S. Sabino Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1370 S. Sabino Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1370 S. Sabino Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1370 S. Sabino Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College