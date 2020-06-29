Amenities

1370 S. Sabino Dr. Available 03/13/20 COMING SOON - 3 Bedroom Gilbert home - Beautifully updated tri-level home in The Gardens community.



The ground level includes the den/office with half bath, laundry and garage. The second level features a spacious great room, kitchen with 42'' upper cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel sink and refrigerator, two bedrooms and full bath. The Master Suite makes up the entire third level with a sitting area, large walk-in closet and full bath. Wood look laminate and tile everywhere except stairs, neutral paint, and ceiling fans throughout make this the perfect place to settle in and call home.



The community is your backyard offering greenbelts, sport courts, pools, tot lots and an extensive walking/biking paths. Walk or ride your bike to the Gilbert Gateway Town Center for Target, Starbucks, and plenty of other shops and eateries . San Tan Village few miles away!



DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS - SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!



ALL OCCUPANTS 18 AND OLDER MUST SUBMIT APPLICATION AND NON-REFUNDABLE $50.00 APPLICATION FEE



TOTAL MOVE IN COSTS DEPENDENT ON CREDIT

First month rent including tax $1,593.55*

Non-refundable application fee $50.00 per adult

One time non-refundable admin fee at move in $101.50

Refundable Security deposit - $1,550 - $2,325 depending on credit

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS

Minimum 600 credit score (lesser score may be accepted subject to owner approval and higher security deposit)

3 times the rent verifiable income

No evictions or rent related judgements within the last 3 years

NO PETS



Applications online at www.evolutionaz.net



