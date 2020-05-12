All apartments in Gilbert
1361 N Alexis Dr
1361 N Alexis Dr

1361 North Alexis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1361 North Alexis Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in Gilbert. Close to shopping, restaurants, and freeway access. This home is a must see and won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1361 N Alexis Dr have any available units?
1361 N Alexis Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1361 N Alexis Dr have?
Some of 1361 N Alexis Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1361 N Alexis Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1361 N Alexis Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1361 N Alexis Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1361 N Alexis Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1361 N Alexis Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1361 N Alexis Dr does offer parking.
Does 1361 N Alexis Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1361 N Alexis Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1361 N Alexis Dr have a pool?
No, 1361 N Alexis Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1361 N Alexis Dr have accessible units?
No, 1361 N Alexis Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1361 N Alexis Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1361 N Alexis Dr has units with dishwashers.
