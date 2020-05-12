Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1361 N Alexis Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1361 N Alexis Dr
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1361 N Alexis Dr
1361 North Alexis Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1361 North Alexis Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in Gilbert. Close to shopping, restaurants, and freeway access. This home is a must see and won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1361 N Alexis Dr have any available units?
1361 N Alexis Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1361 N Alexis Dr have?
Some of 1361 N Alexis Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1361 N Alexis Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1361 N Alexis Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1361 N Alexis Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1361 N Alexis Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 1361 N Alexis Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1361 N Alexis Dr does offer parking.
Does 1361 N Alexis Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1361 N Alexis Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1361 N Alexis Dr have a pool?
No, 1361 N Alexis Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1361 N Alexis Dr have accessible units?
No, 1361 N Alexis Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1361 N Alexis Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1361 N Alexis Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Similar Pages
Gilbert 1 Bedrooms
Gilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with Pool
Gilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZ
Anthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Val Vista Lakes
The Islands
Heritage District
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College