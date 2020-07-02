1324 N Farrell Ct Ste 109

Amenities

Beautiful, brand new build, private office suites for lease!!! We have 3 or 4 offices available each approximately 10 X 10 (100SF) The office space was just finished this year 2019! Immediate move in available!! Easy, flexible month-to-month lease terms (no long term contracts or commitments!!!) Amenities include data/internet & all utilities included, free access and use of 2 conference rooms (one small, one large) kitchen/break room with full oven/range, microwave, refrigerator, ice maker, filtered RO water & sink! Beautiful finishes: 8' glass doors with 2' side lite and transom glass above, decorative wood plank wall, vinyl floor! Tall & spacious 14' ft wood plank floating common area ceilings with 10' office ceilings! Private mailbox also included! Call to set up a tour!