All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1324 N Farrell Ct Ste 109.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1324 N Farrell Ct Ste 109
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:43 AM

1324 N Farrell Ct Ste 109

1324 North Farrell Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1324 North Farrell Court, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

all utils included
conference room
ice maker
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
internet access
Beautiful, brand new build, private office suites for lease!!! We have 3 or 4 offices available each approximately 10 X 10 (100SF) The office space was just finished this year 2019! Immediate move in available!! Easy, flexible month-to-month lease terms (no long term contracts or commitments!!!) Amenities include data/internet & all utilities included, free access and use of 2 conference rooms (one small, one large) kitchen/break room with full oven/range, microwave, refrigerator, ice maker, filtered RO water & sink! Beautiful finishes: 8' glass doors with 2' side lite and transom glass above, decorative wood plank wall, vinyl floor! Tall & spacious 14' ft wood plank floating common area ceilings with 10' office ceilings! Private mailbox also included! Call to set up a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 N Farrell Ct Ste 109 have any available units?
1324 N Farrell Ct Ste 109 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1324 N Farrell Ct Ste 109 have?
Some of 1324 N Farrell Ct Ste 109's amenities include all utils included, conference room, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 N Farrell Ct Ste 109 currently offering any rent specials?
1324 N Farrell Ct Ste 109 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 N Farrell Ct Ste 109 pet-friendly?
No, 1324 N Farrell Ct Ste 109 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1324 N Farrell Ct Ste 109 offer parking?
No, 1324 N Farrell Ct Ste 109 does not offer parking.
Does 1324 N Farrell Ct Ste 109 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 N Farrell Ct Ste 109 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 N Farrell Ct Ste 109 have a pool?
No, 1324 N Farrell Ct Ste 109 does not have a pool.
Does 1324 N Farrell Ct Ste 109 have accessible units?
No, 1324 N Farrell Ct Ste 109 does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 N Farrell Ct Ste 109 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1324 N Farrell Ct Ste 109 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College