1315 East Walnut Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath + den near Val Vista & Queen Creek. Well kept home w/new paint throughout. Open floor plan, Formal Living/dining room, Family room, 1 story, 2097 sq ft, with nice ceramic tile in walk ways, upgraded carpeting and beautiful custom blinds on all windows. Split floor plan, Master Suite located in the rear of the home has Dual Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower and Large Walk in-closet. Large Eat-In Kitchen with Island has upgraded kitchen appliances stainless and black, large deep stainless sink. Indoor laundry room. Desert landscaping in front the neighborhood is close to Perry High and Campo Verde Award winning Gilbert schools. Fine dining, shopping and San Tan Mall, Just 3 mi from the 202, 4 mi from Williams Gateway, 2 mi from Mercy Gilbert.Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to schedule a tour.5% tax/admin fee shall be added to monthly rent.Pet upon approval only with $300 non-refundable fee + $25 per month.$1699 refundable deposit$400 non-refundable deposit5% Sales Tax/Admin Fee