Last updated November 6 2019 at 5:02 PM

1315 East Walnut Road

1315 East Walnut Road · No Longer Available
Location

1315 East Walnut Road, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Vista Dorada

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath + den near Val Vista & Queen Creek. Well kept home w/new paint throughout. Open floor plan, Formal Living/dining room, Family room, 1 story, 2097 sq ft, with nice ceramic tile in walk ways, upgraded carpeting and beautiful custom blinds on all windows. Split floor plan, Master Suite located in the rear of the home has Dual Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower and Large Walk in-closet. Large Eat-In Kitchen with Island has upgraded kitchen appliances stainless and black, large deep stainless sink. Indoor laundry room. Desert landscaping in front the neighborhood is close to Perry High and Campo Verde Award winning Gilbert schools. Fine dining, shopping and San Tan Mall, Just 3 mi from the 202, 4 mi from Williams Gateway, 2 mi from Mercy Gilbert.Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to schedule a tour.5% tax/admin fee shall be added to monthly rent.Pet upon approval only with $300 non-refundable fee + $25 per month.$1699 refundable deposit$400 non-refundable deposit5% Sales Tax/Admin Fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 East Walnut Road have any available units?
1315 East Walnut Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1315 East Walnut Road have?
Some of 1315 East Walnut Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 East Walnut Road currently offering any rent specials?
1315 East Walnut Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 East Walnut Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1315 East Walnut Road is pet friendly.
Does 1315 East Walnut Road offer parking?
No, 1315 East Walnut Road does not offer parking.
Does 1315 East Walnut Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1315 East Walnut Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 East Walnut Road have a pool?
No, 1315 East Walnut Road does not have a pool.
Does 1315 East Walnut Road have accessible units?
No, 1315 East Walnut Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 East Walnut Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1315 East Walnut Road has units with dishwashers.
