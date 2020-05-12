All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated March 23 2020 at 10:32 PM

1309 East Julian Drive

1309 Julian Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1309 Julian Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Spectrum at Val Vista

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Gilbert!

Spacious open floor plan, eat-in kitchen with new appliances and kitchen island. Family room with fireplace, formal living, and dining. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Neutral paint and flooring throughout. Vaulted ceilings, Covered patio, 2 car garage, N/S exposure. This home is conveniently located near the San Tan Mall shopping and dining. Easy access to the 202!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 East Julian Drive have any available units?
1309 East Julian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 East Julian Drive have?
Some of 1309 East Julian Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 East Julian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1309 East Julian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 East Julian Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1309 East Julian Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1309 East Julian Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1309 East Julian Drive offers parking.
Does 1309 East Julian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 East Julian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 East Julian Drive have a pool?
No, 1309 East Julian Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1309 East Julian Drive have accessible units?
No, 1309 East Julian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 East Julian Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1309 East Julian Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

