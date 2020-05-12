1309 East Julian Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Gilbert!



Spacious open floor plan, eat-in kitchen with new appliances and kitchen island. Family room with fireplace, formal living, and dining. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Neutral paint and flooring throughout. Vaulted ceilings, Covered patio, 2 car garage, N/S exposure. This home is conveniently located near the San Tan Mall shopping and dining. Easy access to the 202!



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)



- $50 application fee per adult (18+)



- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move



- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)



- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.