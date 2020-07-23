1263 E APRICOT Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful single level in Gilbert feature 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an office/den that can be used as a 4th bedroom. Step inside to discover neutral colors, tile flooring in high traffic areas, formal living/dining room, new carpet in all the right places, and family room w/access to back patio. Large kitchen features black appliances, tons of newly re-finished cherry cabinetry, pantry, granite countertops, and island w/breakfast bar. Spacious master suite has a full bath with double sink, soaking tub, step-in shower & walk-in closet. Nice size backyard offers covered patio, gravel and mature trees that provide constant shade & breeze. Hurry to see this wonderful home!