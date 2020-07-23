All apartments in Gilbert
1263 E APRICOT Lane

1263 East Apricot Lane · (602) 751-1721
Location

1263 East Apricot Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Vista Dorada

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2097 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single level in Gilbert feature 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an office/den that can be used as a 4th bedroom. Step inside to discover neutral colors, tile flooring in high traffic areas, formal living/dining room, new carpet in all the right places, and family room w/access to back patio. Large kitchen features black appliances, tons of newly re-finished cherry cabinetry, pantry, granite countertops, and island w/breakfast bar. Spacious master suite has a full bath with double sink, soaking tub, step-in shower & walk-in closet. Nice size backyard offers covered patio, gravel and mature trees that provide constant shade & breeze. Hurry to see this wonderful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1263 E APRICOT Lane have any available units?
1263 E APRICOT Lane has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1263 E APRICOT Lane have?
Some of 1263 E APRICOT Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1263 E APRICOT Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1263 E APRICOT Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1263 E APRICOT Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1263 E APRICOT Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1263 E APRICOT Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1263 E APRICOT Lane offers parking.
Does 1263 E APRICOT Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1263 E APRICOT Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1263 E APRICOT Lane have a pool?
No, 1263 E APRICOT Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1263 E APRICOT Lane have accessible units?
No, 1263 E APRICOT Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1263 E APRICOT Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1263 E APRICOT Lane has units with dishwashers.
